Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. 2,472,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 290.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,550,796 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,897,297 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 370.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after acquiring an additional 947,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 145.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026,998 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 609,236 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,606,836 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 514,255 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $962,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

