PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Shares Down 0.4%

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

The stock has a market cap of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

