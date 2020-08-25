PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of PetroNeft Resources Plc (LON:PTR) were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 65,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.68.

About PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for PetroNeft Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroNeft Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.