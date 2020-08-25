Pillar Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $25,319.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.66 or 0.05722125 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00014128 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.