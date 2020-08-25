Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Trading 23.3% Higher

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) shares shot up 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Plaintree Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

