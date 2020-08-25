Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Trading Up 6%

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 941,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,334,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 60.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.29% of Polar Power worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

