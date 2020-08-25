Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 687,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 613,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Sean Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases.

