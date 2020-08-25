PostCoin (POST) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. PostCoin has a total market cap of $14,842.97 and approximately $3.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PostCoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007336 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034575 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004393 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000661 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

