Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PRVL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.51. 104,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,107. Prevail Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $432.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,329,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,205 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,645,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP purchased a new position in Prevail Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Read More: What is the G-20?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.