Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.88. 6,290,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,829,759. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

