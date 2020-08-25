Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $5,527,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.77. 998,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,563. Unilever NV has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

