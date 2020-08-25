Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,499,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,057,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

