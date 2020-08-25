Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.50 on Monday, reaching $124.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

