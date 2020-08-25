Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.33.

TMO stock traded down $8.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $419.76. 1,197,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $432.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

