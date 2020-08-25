Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after buying an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after buying an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,811,221,000 after buying an additional 175,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,807,000 after buying an additional 277,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,816. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

