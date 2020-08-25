Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,282 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $181.00. 11,553,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,852,648. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

