Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after purchasing an additional 880,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after purchasing an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,188,000 after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 652,262 shares of company stock worth $206,708,469. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.00. 1,188,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,967. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $336.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

