ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) Trading 0.3% Higher

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $35.08. 124 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) by 572.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

