ProxyNode Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $40,129.48 and approximately $169.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00771467 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005878 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.68 or 0.00654859 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 171,449,267 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

