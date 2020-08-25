QASH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $483,233.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000389 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, IDEX, GOPAX and Gate.io. Over the last week, QASH has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and $483,233.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is liquid.plus

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Huobi, GOPAX, IDEX, EXX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

