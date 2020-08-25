Quark Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $1,447.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 265,969,098 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

