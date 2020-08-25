Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Quest PharmaTech Inc (CVE:QPT)’s share price was down 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 32,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of $21.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. It operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical/Pharmaceutical Products and Consumer/Cosmetic Products. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

