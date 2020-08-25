QuickX Protocol Price Tops $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.89 million and $520,823.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 80.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.05593979 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00048386 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QCX is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol's official website is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

