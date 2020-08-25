Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 7.3% Higher

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) traded up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $10.98. 7,810 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series B stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) by 145.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series B were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

