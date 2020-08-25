Rate3 Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. Rate3 has a total market cap of $687,370.04 and $177,381.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex, FCoin, Bibox, Coinrail, HADAX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

