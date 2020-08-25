RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 311,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 678,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.
About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)
RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
