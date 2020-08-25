RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 311,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 678,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 67,484 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

