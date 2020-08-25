Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires 87,890 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,890 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 286,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 165,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock remained flat at $$31.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 684,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,697. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $31.44.

