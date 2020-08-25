Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,462,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after buying an additional 1,905,510 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $451,719,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $191.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,189. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

