Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,308 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $233,120,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 143.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $57.89. 4,781,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.