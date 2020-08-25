Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 3,987 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,808. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

