Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.90. 2,062,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $195.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average of $164.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

