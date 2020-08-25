Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,552 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 61.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.73. The company had a trading volume of 293,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,624. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.46. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $327.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

