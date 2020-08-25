Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $24.06 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 382.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,728. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.