Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,868 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. 2,755,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,946,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.