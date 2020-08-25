Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,019,792 shares of company stock worth $308,981,858 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $347.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.44. The company has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $348.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

