Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $591.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.75. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $605.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

