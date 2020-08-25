Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $797,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,185. The firm has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

