Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $973,000 Investment in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $154.78. 654,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,025. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

