Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 188.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 277,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,177.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,023,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.66.

Shares of AMD traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.35. 49,095,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,654,281. The company has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 162.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

