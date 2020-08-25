Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Best Buy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Cfra increased their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.05.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,434,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,527. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.66. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock valued at $77,977,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

