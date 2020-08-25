Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,122 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,122 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Target accounts for approximately 0.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.85. 2,982,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,419. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $156.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,524 shares of company stock worth $19,934,219 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.