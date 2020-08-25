Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes $300,000 Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after buying an additional 1,419,618 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after buying an additional 593,974 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after buying an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,641,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,944,000 after buying an additional 131,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total value of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,595 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,652. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.10.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.43. 954,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average is $186.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.