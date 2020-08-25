Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. 2,626,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,480. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

