Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Takes $771,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.90. 3,005,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

