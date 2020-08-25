Revain (REV) Market Cap Reaches $26.27 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Revain has a market capitalization of $26.27 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, BitForex, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00127352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.01722717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00190583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00151995 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 2,984,410,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,484,410,729 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, C-CEX, OKEx, BitFlip, Kuna, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

