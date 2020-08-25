Rimbit Trading Up 49.3% This Week (RBT)

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One Rimbit coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Rimbit has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. Rimbit has a total market capitalization of $69,305.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001760 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Rimbit Profile

Rimbit is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official website is www.rimbit.com . Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rimbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

