Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.41

Headlines about Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of -3.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

RIO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,384. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

