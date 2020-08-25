Rise Price Down 8.1% This Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $2,403.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00028541 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004442 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000287 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 157,605,773 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

