Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 295,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 416,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,358,000 after buying an additional 71,177 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,513,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after buying an additional 492,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 56,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

