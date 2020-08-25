Rotala (LON:ROL) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Approximately 13,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.13. The company has a market cap of $9.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.61.

Rotala Company Profile (LON:ROL)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

